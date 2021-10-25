UC San Diego student dies after falling from 8th-floor dorm window

An 18-year-old student at UC San Diego died early Saturday morning after he fell out of a bathroom window of a campus dormitory, county officials said Sunday.

The San Diego County medical examiner’s office reported that Aaron Fan was at a party on the eighth floor of a campus dorm.

Responding to a noise complaint, a campus officer entered the room and saw Fan go into the bathroom, the report said. A short while later, about 11:44 p.m. Friday, witnesses saw Fan fall out of the bathroom window to the ground below.

Fan was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was diagnosed with multiple injuries and was pronounced dead early Saturday morning.

