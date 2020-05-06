1  of  2
Breaking News
BREAKING: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection caused by gallstone Watch live: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti to hold daily coronavirus briefing

UC San Diego to mass test students for the coronavirus as a step to resume on-campus courses

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A volunteer holds a specimen bag at a drive-through coronavirus testing site outside Malibu City Hall on April 8, 2020. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A volunteer holds a specimen bag at a drive-through coronavirus testing site outside Malibu City Hall on April 8, 2020. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla said Tuesday that the university is going to begin mass testing students for the novel coronavirus as a major step toward resuming on-campus courses in the fall.

The school’s experimental “Return to Learn” program will begin May 11, when UC San Diego starts giving self-administered tests to 5,000 students who are living in campus housing.

If the program works, campus officials plan to test about 65,000 students, faculty and staff on a monthly basis.

UC San Diego will become the first campus in the University of California system and one of the first in the U.S. to broadly test students for the coronavirus — an undertaking it is well-suited to do. It operates UC San Diego Health, which includes two major hospitals and many clinics, all which are tied to one of the largest medical research programs in the U.S.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter