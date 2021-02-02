UC San Diego to open COVID-19 vaccine ‘superstation’ on campus

The University of California San Diego is seen in an undated photo. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

UC San Diego will open a COVID-19 vaccine superstation on its main campus on Feb. 8, where it will inoculate 5,000 people a day if it can obtain enough vaccine, which is in tight supply throughout the country.

The walk-through center will operate out of Rimac Arena and could nearly double the number of vaccinations the university is already giving each day at the superstation it runs with the county outside Petco Park in downtown San Diego.

Other institutions are running superstations in San Marcos and Chula Vista in addition to one that opened early Tuesday at the Grossmont Center mall in La Mesa.

“Our goal is to create a superstation on campus that would help us [inoculate] our patients, campus employees and then the community at large in concert with the county and school districts so that we have another large network site,” said Patty Maysent, CEO of UCSD Health.

.@UCSDHealth will open a new vaccination site Monday, February 8 on campus at RIMAC. The site will primarily serve vaccination-eligible UC San Diego Health patients as well as UC San Diego faculty and staff. Learn more ⬇️ https://t.co/73Bh4qfchu — UC San Diego (@UCSanDiego) February 2, 2021