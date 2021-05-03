Under new legislation, California could get 600,000 acres of federally protected wilderness

Bryan Matsumoto, a program organizer for Nature For All, walks along the Trail Canyon Falls trail in the Tujunga Canyon in the San Gabriel Mountains in this undated photo. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)

California could get 600,000 new acres of federally protected wilderness under legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate on Monday. The designation would ensure the lands remain free of development, vehicles and commercial activity.

In total, the package introduced by Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and co-sponsored by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) would expand protections for more than 1 million acres of public land in the state, officials said.

“Our public lands and natural spaces are indeed our nation’s greatest treasures,” Padilla said Monday at a news conference at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale. If the legislation is successful, the site will be the center of a new 50,000-acre national recreation area covering foothill areas of the San Gabriel Mountains and portions of the San Gabriel River and the Rio Hondo.

“These lands are not just precious for their stunning scenery but also for their important biodiversity and the role that they play in keeping our environment strong and resilient,” Padilla said.

