Universal Studios, Hollywood pass holders will be able to make reservations to visit Super Nintendo World starting at 11 a.m. on Monday, the theme park announced on social media.

The second wave of reservation attempts comes after pass holders could not secure their spots for an early preview of the new land due to a system outage on Jan. 5.

The highly anticipated land will be open on select days for a pass member preview starting on Jan. 29 and ending on Feb. 11, the website stated.

Pass members can make reservations to visit Super Nintendo World on the theme park website.

The land would then open to the public on Feb. 17.

The highly anticipated Super Nintendo World area at Universal Studios, Hollywood, will include a new Mario-Kart themed ride, immersive areas, a new restaurant, and a shop.

The ride, known as Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge,” will use augmented reality technology and actual set pieces to imitate a race car driving along the track.

Super Nintendo World will also feature interactive gameplay throughout the land that will be brought to life with the help of Power-up bands.

Guests can punch the “?” blocks to collect digital coins, similar to what Mario does in video games and other components.

The bands have multiple uses, including the ability to collect and store digital coins and keys, enjoy unique interactions with characters, and more, a news release said.

The bands will be available in six different designs and can be purchased within the land, at Super Nintendo World retail shops throughout the park, and on CityWalk.

Super Nintendo World merchandise, like clothing, stuffed animals, and headbands, are also available at those locations.

New foods, such as Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, “?” Block Tiramisu and a Princess Peach Cupcake will be available at the new Toadstool Café.