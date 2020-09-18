University of California should prepare for online classes, limited dorms beyond fall, health chief says

Student Shaya Naimi, 19, hangs out on the steps of the Powell Library at UCLA, where classes moved to online only in March. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

The University of California’s top health executive has told UC officials to prepare to continue online learning and limited access to campus beyond the fall as the COVID-19 pandemic will probably cause at least another year of disruption to university operations.

“This is not something that will go away quickly,” Dr. Carrie L. Byington, who heads UC Health, told regents during their two-day online meeting this week. The university’s $13-billion health enterprise includes 19 health professional schools and six health systems, five of them academic medical centers.

So far, UC campuses have not announced plans for winter and spring — unlike the California State University system, which said this month that campuses will stay primarily online through the rest of the academic year.

But Byington told The Times on Thursday that she has discussed with top UC officials the possible need to continue largely online operations.

