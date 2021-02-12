University of San Diego confines 1,080 residential students to campus due to coronavirus surge

The University of San Diego said Friday it has confined its 1,080 residential students to campus and is moving its limited number of in-person classes online due to a surge in coronavirus infections that is being largely tied to partying and failure to follow health and safety rules.

School data show that 368 students have tested positive since Jan. 3, about 37% of whom live on campus. Much of the outbreak occurred after the spring semester began Jan. 25. The private Catholic university reported 168 on- and off-campus infections during the week that started Jan. 31.

Residential students will be allowed to leave campus only “for emergency or essential purposes such as employment, medical care, religious services, or to purchase groceries or other essential items,” the university said in a statement. The lockdown will be in place through February.

Off-campus students were asked to stay in their rooms, apartments and households “to the greatest extent possible.”

