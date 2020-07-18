Urgent warnings to wear masks in California but so far only modest enforcement

A man wearing a mask looks out over a road closed to car traffic near the pier in Manhattan Beach on July 4, 2020. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

As coronavirus cases began spiking in California last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered people to wear masks when in public settings.

But even as more Californians are covering their faces as protection against COVID-19, compliance is spotty at best. Many law enforcement agencies say they plan to educate those found without masks but not issue fines.

Still as outbreaks continue to worsen, some communities are beginning to pledge more aggressive action against scofflaws. This week, Manhattan Beach became the latest city to say it would fine people not wearing masks in public areas. Under the order, failing to wear a face covering is subject to an administrative citation, with fines of $100 for the first violation, $200 for the second and $350 for each one after that.

“The drastic increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our city and around Los Angeles County have shown us that additional measures must be taken to make it clear to the public that face coverings are essential right now,” Mayor Richard Montgomery said this week. “The time for warnings is over. Face coverings must be worn when you are outside of your home in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

