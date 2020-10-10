Vacant Oakland property where moms were evicted to be turned into transitional housing for homeless

Homeless moms who were evicted earlier this year from a vacant San Francisco Bay Area house say a land trust has purchased the property and will turn it into transitional housing for homeless people.
Moms 4 Housing announced Friday that the three-bedroom home in West Oakland was purchased by the Oakland Community Land Trust from a real estate investment company.
The house requires extensive renovation and was purchased for $587,500.
The group caused a national sensation when the moms and their children moved into the empty house in November, partly to protest the methods of real estate speculators. They were evicted in January.