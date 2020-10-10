Vacant Oakland property where moms were evicted to be turned into transitional housing for homeless

Moms 4 Housing activist Misty Cross stands for a portrait in front of the fenced-off vacant home that she and other homeless or insecurely housed mothers occupied during a months-long protest which ended in a court ordered eviction, in Oakland, California on Jan. 28, 2020. (PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images)

Homeless moms who were evicted earlier this year from a vacant San Francisco Bay Area house say a land trust has purchased the property and will turn it into transitional housing for homeless people.

Moms 4 Housing announced Friday that the three-bedroom home in West Oakland was purchased by the Oakland Community Land Trust from a real estate investment company.

The house requires extensive renovation and was purchased for $587,500.

The group caused a national sensation when the moms and their children moved into the empty house in November, partly to protest the methods of real estate speculators. They were evicted in January.

Dominique Walker thanks those who supported the moms from Day One. Her son's birthday is today. He took his first steps in the house.