Vacaville woman hospitalized with COVID-19 receives $1.3 million in medical bills

It was bad enough that Patricia Mason’s husband rushed her to the emergency room on his birthday and didn’t see her again for nearly a month.
That she was transferred in the middle of the night to a different hospital, one that could better care for her deteriorating condition, and that her husband had no idea where she was or even how to find her.
That her doctor called him two days later to break the news. His wife, the physician said, had less than a 30% chance of surviving COVID-19.
Then the medical bills began to arrive. The grand total to save the 51-year-old woman’s life: $1,339,181.94.
