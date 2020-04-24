Vast majority of Californians support stay-at-home order, new poll finds

A woman walks through an empty Tom Bradley Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport on April 16, 2020, in Los Angeles. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite several protests over California’s stay-at-home order to slow the spread of coronavirus, a new poll shows the vast majority of residents support the restrictions.

Among those polled, 75% want the order to continue as long as it’s needed, according to a California Health Care Foundation/Ipsos survey. Only 11% wanted to stop the stay-at-home order, while 13% had no opinion. Among low-income residents, support was even stronger: 78% support the stay-at-home order and only 3% oppose it.

The majority polled also said they are following various guidance from health officials, such as wearing masks, avoiding trips and staying at least six feet apart.

The poll involved more than 1,000 interviews between April 17 and April 22 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.