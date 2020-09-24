Verizon, other cellphone providers reach $116 million settlement in California lawsuit over alleged overcharges

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
In this May 2, 2017, file photo, Verizon corporate signage is displayed on a store in Manhattan's Midtown area in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

In this May 2, 2017, file photo, Verizon corporate signage is displayed on a store in Manhattan’s Midtown area in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

The nation’s largest cellphone providers will pay a combined $116 million in a California lawsuit alleging that they overcharged government customers over more than a decade.

Verizon will pay $68 million and AT&T Mobility will pay $48 million to settle claims that they violated cost-saving agreements with nearly 300 state and local governments.

Sprint and T-Mobile previously agreed to pay a combined $9.6 million.

The California Attorney General’s Office decided not to sue, but a whistleblower used a state law that allows for such independent lawsuits.

The wireless companies denied wrongdoing and said they settled to avoid lengthy and costly litigation.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter