Verizon, other cellphone providers reach $116 million settlement in California lawsuit over alleged overcharges

In this May 2, 2017, file photo, Verizon corporate signage is displayed on a store in Manhattan’s Midtown area in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

The nation’s largest cellphone providers will pay a combined $116 million in a California lawsuit alleging that they overcharged government customers over more than a decade.

Verizon will pay $68 million and AT&T Mobility will pay $48 million to settle claims that they violated cost-saving agreements with nearly 300 state and local governments.

Sprint and T-Mobile previously agreed to pay a combined $9.6 million.

The California Attorney General’s Office decided not to sue, but a whistleblower used a state law that allows for such independent lawsuits.

The wireless companies denied wrongdoing and said they settled to avoid lengthy and costly litigation.