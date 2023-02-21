Riverside County officials are looking for qualified veterans to fill six openings at a local housing community.

The large two- and three-bedroom units are available at Mission Heritage Plaza in Riverside and have been specifically set aside for veterans.

The units were originally being held for veterans who were dishonorably discharged, but Riverside County officials said they have not located anyone that fits that criteria. Instead, the vacancies are now open to any veteran family.

Three of the units are available now for veteran families who have joined the Section 8 waitlist through the Housing Authority of Riverside County.

The other three units are open for veterans who have received referrals from Riverside County’s Coordinated Entry System.

Eligibility is restricted to veterans making between 30 and 45 percent of the area median income.

Mission Heritage Plaza is located at 3933 Mission Inn Ave. in Riverside. The facility offers the following amenities to residents:

On-site Laundry

Centrally Located Elevators

Free Common Area Wi-Fi

Courtyard Area with BBQ

Playground

Community Room

24/7 Security Monitoring

Pet-friendly

Free Bus Pass for Each Household

Interested families can apply online. Income and qualifications will be verified as part of the process.