Vice President Kamala Harris joins Newsom in Bay Area anti-recall rally

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Vice President Kamala Harris wave during a campaign event at the IBEW-NECA Joint Apprenticeship Training Center in San Leandro, Calif. on Sept. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Gov. Gavin Newsom received a boost from a familiar face Wednesday when his longtime political ally Vice President Kamala Harris returned to the Bay Area to campaign for him against the GOP-led recall.

“They wouldn’t be trying to recall him but for the fact that he has always stood for reproductive rights,” Harris said. “They wouldn’t be trying to recall him except they know he stands for our Dreamers and our farmworkers.”

“This is why they are putting in so many resources and time to take out Gavin Newsom.”

Harris is the latest in a series of high-profile national Democrats to join Newsom as he launches a full court press against Larry Elder, anti-vaccination activists and Trump supporters on the campaign trail and in television ads in the final days before the Sept. 14 election.

