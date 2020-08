Joseph James DeAngelo, center, charged with being the Golden State Killer, his helped up by his attorney, Diane Howard, as Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman enters the courtroom in Sacramento on June 29, 2020. (Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press)

One woman wants to show how she overcame and healed.

Another still searches for answers and reparation.

And another, unable to exact emotional revenge on her attacker, seeks to at least humble him.

The victims of Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., the former police officer whose violent crimes through the 1970s and 1980s terrorized Californians across the state and earned him the moniker Golden State Killer, finally get their say in court beginning Tuesday.

