Video: Deputy finds hungry bears in Fresno County dumpsters

A Fresno County sheriff’s deputy was out on patrol Sunday when he spotted a couple of hungry black bears in some dumpsters, officials said.

The furry visitors appeared to be scavenging in the Shaver Lake Marina late that night, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Video shows one bear popping up from under the dumpster’s lid while another walks up from behind it.

“It looks like it turned into a a fun game of hide and seek,” the agency wrote on Facebook.

Related Content AstraZeneca manufacturing error raises questions about its vaccine study results

Shaver Lake is an unincorporated area on the southwest end of the lake of the same name in the Sierra National Forest, so it’s not uncommon to spot wildlife in the area.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife advises residents who encounter a bear while hiking to back away slowly and make noise if the animal does not spot them. If the bear does see you, back away slowly without making eye contact.

“Do NOT run. Let the bear know you are not a threat. Give it a way out,” the agency says.

If a bear breaks into your home, do not confront it or block exit points. If the animal does not leave, get to a safe place and call 911, wildlife officials say.

More tips on what to do during bear encounters can be found here.