Video: Firefighter surprises daughter after weeks deployed to battle NorCal fires

A San Jose firefighter surprised his daughter after weeks apart while he was deployed to battle the destructive Northern California wildfires.

Josh Padrón had spent 14 days at the North Complex Fire in Quincy and another 13 days battling the August Complex-West Zone Fire in Mendocino.

When the firefighter returned home early, his 10-year-old daughter was overcome with joy.

In an emotional reunion video, the child screams “Oh my God” and bursts into tears as her father pulls her into an embrace.

The firefighter had just seen his family for two days in between deployments, KTVU reports.

The North Complex and August Complex fires are among the largest and most destructive fires in California history, according to Cal Fire.

The August Complex Fire alone has ripped through more than a record 1 million acres and destroyed 935 structures.

On Sunday, there were more than 5,000 firefighters battling 20 wildfires across California. Much of the state is under a red flag warning due to extreme fire weather conditions.