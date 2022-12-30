A young daredevil was recently caught on video street surfing up a flooded roadway in Santa Cruz County in Northern California, KTLA sister station KRON reports.

The Rio Del Mar neighborhood floods near the beach every winter when big rainstorms dump enough water on the roads.

Local surfers who live in the neighborhood are keenly aware of this and take advantage of the situation, as long as Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies are not patrolling nearby.

Action Sports Construction posted a video on Instagram Wednesday showing a wetsuit-clad surfer wake surfing with a tow rope pulled by a black vehicle.

ASC captioned the clip, “Typical California winter.”

Tuesday night’s downpours dropped 3 inches of rain overnight. Some residents in the low-lying neighborhood woke up to more than a foot of water pooled by their doorsteps. Public works officials said rainwater is blocked from draining out through pipes due to nearby Aptos Creek.

Light rain steadily sprinkled over Santa Cruz County on Thursday, and wet weather conditions are forecast to continue into this weekend.

KRON meteorologist Kyla Grogan described the system as a “parade of storms.”

Grogan said, “One system after the other is set to inundate the Bay Area and a good portion of the West Coast with rain over the next seven days. An atmospheric river, sometimes referred to as the ‘Pineapple Express’ because of the moisture plume that extends as far back as Hawaii, will bring successive storms. While the rain is welcome, it also comes with flooding dangers, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Watch for the entire Bay Area beginning Friday evening and going through Saturday night.”