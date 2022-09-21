Everyone knows surfers stay on the lookout for sharks, but when was the last time you heard about an otter attack?

One surfer in Santa Cruz recently learned that while sea otters may not deliver a fatal bite, they certainly have no problem appropriating a surfboard as a place to rest.

On Sept. 14, Chad Underhill-Meras captured footage of the marine mammal refusing to get off his friend’s surfboard.

With the help of another surfer, the board’s owner eventually regains possession, but it’s far from easy.