Video shows 10-year-old Bakersfield girl scaring away intruder from family’s home

Surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl scaring away a man who her family says was trying to burglarize their Northwest Bakersfield home as the child was waiting in a car in the driveway Thursday afternoon.

The girl’s father, Dylan Pendley, says the man seen on camera approached the family home at around 4 p.m. in the 8900 block of Oak Hills Avenue and attempted to steal a golf cart from the home’s garage, KTLA sister station KGET in Bakersfield reported.

What the man didn’t know was 10-year-old Lola was sitting in a SUV in the driveway and saw him. She quickly exits the car and shouts at the man, scaring him away. The man quickly ran off.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.