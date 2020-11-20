Video shows car launching into the air from Modesto freeway

Officials released video showing a car going airborne after leaving the roadway in Modesto over the weekend.

The driver was “inattentive” while northbound on State Route 99 Saturday afternoon when the sedan left the roadway near Kansas Avenue, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The sedan quickly launched several feet into the air, leaving behind a trail of smoke, video shows.

“Luckily, the driver only sustained minor injuries,” CHP said on Facebook.

Officials urged drivers to stay focused and keep their hands on the steering wheel while on the road.