Car swerves into people protesting Trump’s visit in Sacramento area

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Sacramento McClellan Airport, in McClellan Park, Calif., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, to travel to Phoenix, Ariz. to attend a Latinos for Trump Coalition roundtable. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A driver has swerved into a small crowd of people protesting President Donald Trump’s visit to California, knocking some to the ground.

Video from KCRA-TV in Sacramento showed a group of protesters approach a car near McClellan Air Force Base on Monday.

Trump landed at the base earlier in the day to receive a briefing from state officials on explosive wildfires burning statewide.

The slowly moving car swerved right and knocked a few people to the ground before driving away.

KCRA reported that at least two people appeared injured. One was taken away in an ambulance.

Another demonstrator hospitalized.

From our vantage point these injuries involve a CHP unit.

CHP car sped off and at least two demonstrators were injured.

This is the third vehicle that’s come into contact with demonstrators on foot that we’ve witnessed.

