Car swerves into people protesting Trump’s visit in Sacramento area

A driver has swerved into a small crowd of people protesting President Donald Trump’s visit to California, knocking some to the ground.
Video from KCRA-TV in Sacramento showed a group of protesters approach a car near McClellan Air Force Base on Monday.
Trump landed at the base earlier in the day to receive a briefing from state officials on explosive wildfires burning statewide.
The slowly moving car swerved right and knocked a few people to the ground before driving away.
KCRA reported that at least two people appeared injured. One was taken away in an ambulance.