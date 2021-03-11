Video shows controversial San Diego traffic stop: ‘Can you take that gun off of him? He’s 8 years old’

The San Diego Police Department on Wednesday released body-worn video of a traffic stop that caused a stir after a photo that was circulated online appeared to show an officer pointing his gun at a boy.

The Police Department said the officer did not point his gun at the child, as indicated in the video.

The boy’s father, however, apparently believed otherwise during the Tuesday afternoon traffic stop in the Hillcrest area. In the video, the boy’s father asks the officer not to point the gun at his 8-year-old son.

The video shows the officer had pointed his gun at the father — who had been pulled over — until he was taken into custody. Then the officer points his gun toward the passenger’s side of the car as the boy gets out. The officer aims his gun away from the boy as he walks toward officers.

