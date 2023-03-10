Video from Kernville Friday morning shows the Kern River rising quickly as heavy rain moved through Central California, KTLA sister station KGET in Bakersfield reports.

The video shared with 17 News by Kyle Roberts shows the river near an overpass and water overflowing its banks. River flows of about 39,000 cubic feet per second were recorded Wednesday morning in the Kernville area.

Residents are urged to stay away from flowing water. An evacuation order has been issued for low-lying areas in Kernville.