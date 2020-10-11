Video shows man break shop window after being refused service for not wearing mask in Imperial Beach

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught on video using a skateboard to break a window at a taco shop in Imperial Beach.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said the man walked up to Don Pancho’s Taco Shop on Oct. 8 but was refused service because he was not wearing a mask.

The man then walked outside and used a skateboard to break a shop window, causing $400 in damage, deputies said.

The department shared video of the vandalism on Twitter Friday in hopes of finding the man.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials hope someone recognizes the man’s clothing, backpack or demeanor. Those with information are asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.

Deputies are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of vandalism after he was refused service for not wearing a mask, according to the sheriff’s department. Photo: SDSheriff/Twitter

Deputies say the man used a skateboard to break a window at Don Pancho’s Taco Shop, causing $400 in damage. Photo: SDSheriff/Twitter