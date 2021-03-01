Video shows Sacramento teacher making slant-eyed gesture disparaging Asians during Zoom class

The Zoom video meeting and chat app has become the wildly popular host to millions of people working and studying from home during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

A Sacramento school district employee has come under fire after video during a Zoom class showed her making a slant-eyed gesture that is disparaging to Asians.

Officials quickly condemned the racist stereotype, which was captured on video last week.

The images show a woman, identified by the Sacramento Bee as Grant Union High School teacher Nicole Burkett, pulling at the corners of her eyes to make them into different shapes.

“If your eyes went up, they’re Chinese. If they go down, they’re Japanese. If they’re just straight, you don’t know,” the woman says in the video.

