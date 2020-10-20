Video: SoCal Starbucks customer refuses to wear mask, claims discrimination for being Trump supporter

In an encounter captured on video that has since gone viral, a Starbucks customer in Santee, Calif., loudly berated a barista Sunday and shouted an obscenity after the employee asked the woman to wear her mask on her face.

In the video, the barista, Alex Beckom, 19, is serving a female customer who had a Trump 2020 mask draped below her chin but not covering her face. The video shows the white woman, who was not identified, saying to Beckom, who is Black, that the barista is discriminating against her “because I’m a Trump supporter.”

“F— Black Lives Matter,” the woman says.

The woman then asks for a straw and sugar packets, which Beckom cheerfully hands her and the woman thanks her.

