Violent online threat prompts shut down of San Francisco State University

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

San Francisco State University officials closed campus buildings and canceled in-person classes Tuesday as police investigated a violent threat made on social media.

Overnight university police became aware of a “non-specific threat of armed violence” on campus which was posted to social media and later deleted, said Kent Bravo, a spokesperson for the university, in a statement.

The post was viewed and shared among students and others in the university community, he said.

Classes and other services were shifted to remote use, if possible, a decision made by administrators “in an abundance of caution,” Bravo said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News