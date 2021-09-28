Violent online threat prompts shut down of San Francisco State University

San Francisco State University officials closed campus buildings and canceled in-person classes Tuesday as police investigated a violent threat made on social media.

Overnight university police became aware of a “non-specific threat of armed violence” on campus which was posted to social media and later deleted, said Kent Bravo, a spokesperson for the university, in a statement.

The post was viewed and shared among students and others in the university community, he said.

Classes and other services were shifted to remote use, if possible, a decision made by administrators “in an abundance of caution,” Bravo said.

