Walmart, Sam’s Club to begin vaccinations at nearly 150 stores across California

Eligible Californians can now book an appointment to get vaccinated at 143 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations statewide, the stores announced Thursday.

The company said appointments were available as of Thursday evening and could be booked at the Walmart or Sam’s Club websites. See the bottom of this post for the full list of stores participating in California.

The stores are following California’s statewide vaccine eligibility guidelines, which means shots are currently being offered to everyone 50 and older, certain groups of essential workers and people with debilitating disabilities or illness. Everyone over 16 years old will become eligible April 15.

Those eligible do not have to be a Sam’s Club member to get vaccinated at one of the store’s locations. But both the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites require users to make an account before scheduling an appointment.

The company says it will “provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine,” and indicated appointments for a second dose with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be automatically scheduled.

The national retailer joins CVS, Rite Aid, Ralphs, Walgreens and Costco in offering COVID-19 shots in California. Visit Los Angeles County’s vaccine appointment portal for more details on locations offering the vaccine in the region.

List of participating stores, in alphabetical order by city

Store type Address City Walmart 7011 MAIN ST American Canyon Walmart Neighborhood Market 1120 S ANAHEIM BLVD ANAHEIM Walmart 88 E ORANGETHORPE AVE ANAHEIM Walmart 5000 RHONDA RD ANDERSON Walmart 20251 HIGHWAY 18 Apple Valley Walmart 6225 COLONY ST BAKERSFIELD Walmart 2601 FASHION PLACE BAKERSFIELD Walmart 3250 BIG DALTON AVE BALDWIN PARK Walmart 301 MONTARA RD BARSTOW Walmart 1540 E 2ND ST BEAUMONT Walmart 250 WILDCAT DR BRAWLEY Walmart 2595 E IMPERIAL HWY BREA Walmart 8450 LA PALMA AVE BUENA PARK Walmart 1301 N VICTORY PL BURBANK Walmart Neighborhood Market 275 WEST VENTURA BLVD CAMARILLO Walmart Neighborhood Market 6005 MADISON AVE CARMICHAEL Walmart Neighborhood Market 20226 AVALON BLVD. CARSON Walmart 1670 MITCHELL RD CERES Walmart 3943 GRAND AVE Chino Walmart 75 NORTH BROADWAY CHULA VISTA Walmart 1150 BROADWAY CHULA VISTA Walmart 1360 EASTLAKE PKWAY Chula Vista Walmart 875 E H St Chula Vista Walmart Neighborhood Market 6197 SUNRISE BLVD CITRUS HEIGHTS Walmart 17150 GALE AVE CITY OF INDUSTRY Walmart 15960 DAM RD CLEARLAKE Walmart 1185 HERNDON AVE Clovis Walmart 2100 N LONG BEACH BLVD COMPTON Sam’s Club 1225 CONCORD AVE CONCORD Walmart Neighborhood Market 1560 WEST SIXTH STREET CORONA Walmart 1290 E ONTARIO AVE Corona Walmart 900 E WASHINGTON BLVD CRESCENT CITY Walmart 530 WOOLLOMES AVE DELANO Walmart 9001 APOLLO WAY DOWNEY Walmart 1600 MOUNTAIN AVE DUARTE Walmart 605 FLETCHER PKWY EL CAJON Walmart 2150 N WATERMAN AVE EL CENTRO Sam’s Club 4901 SANTA ANITA AVE EL MONTE Walmart 1330 GRAND AVE Escondido Walmart 3300 BROADWAY BAYSHORE MALL EUREKA Walmart 2701 N TEXAS ST FAIRFIELD Walmart 17251 FOOTHILL BLVD Fontana Walmart 40580 ALBRAE ST FREMONT Walmart 5125 EAST KINGS CANYON RD FRESNO Walmart Neighborhood Market 3131 N CEDAR AVE FRESNO Walmart 7065 N INGRAM AVE Fresno Walmart 11822 GILBERT ST GARDEN GROVE Sam’s Club 1399 W ARTESIA BLVD GARDENA Walmart Neighborhood Market 4080 DOUGLAS BLVD GRANITE BAY Walmart 250 S 12TH AVE HANFORD Walmart Neighborhood Market 14441 INGLEWOOD AVE HAWTHORNE Walmart Neighborhood Market 859 W FLORIDA AVE HEMET Walmart 10355 WICKLOW WAY JACKSON Walmart Neighborhood Market 8844 LIMONITE AVENUE JURUPA VALLEY Walmart 14061 W WHITESBRIDGE AVE Kerman Walmart 5500 GROSSMONT CENTER DR LA MESA Walmart Neighborhood Market 5420 LAPALMA AVE LA PALMA Walmart 1731 E AVENUE J LANCASTER Walmart 701 W CENTRAL AVE LOMPOC Walmart 7250 CARSON BLVD LONG BEACH Walmart 3705 E SOUTH ST Long Beach Walmart 1977 W CLEVELAND AVE MADERA Walmart 1131 N BEALE RD MARYSVILLE Walmart 3055 LOUGHBOROUGH DR MERCED Walmart Neighborhood Market 1421 COFFEE RD MODESTO Walmart 12721 MORENO BEACH DR MORENO VALLEY Walmart 600 SHOWERS DR Mountain View Walmart 681 LINCOLN AVE NAPA Walmart 1200 HIGHLAND AVE NATIONAL CITY Walmart 4675 WATT AVENUE NORTH HIGHLANDS Walmart 705 COLLEGE BLVD OCEANSIDE Walmart 2100 VISTA WAY OCEANSIDE Walmart 3405 MARRON RD OCEANSIDE Walmart 8961 GREENBACK LN ORANGEVALE Walmart 465 CAL OAK RD OROVILLE Walmart 2701 SAVIERS RD OXNARD Walmart 2001 N ROSE AVE Oxnard Walmart 34500 MONTEREY AVE PALM DESERT Walmart 40130 10TH ST W PALMDALE Walmart 37140 47Th St E Palmdale Walmart 8333 VAN NUYS BLVD PANORAMA CITY Walmart 14501 LAKEWOOD BLVD Paramount Walmart 180 NIBLICK RD PASO ROBLES Walmart 1800 N PERRIS BLVD PERRIS Walmart 2203 LOVERIDGE RD PITTSBURG Walmart 4300 MISSOURI FLAT RD PLACERVILLE Walmart 4501 ROSEWOOD DR PLEASANTON Walmart 1250 W HENDERSON AVE PORTERVILLE Walmart 13425 COMMUNITY RD Poway Walmart 12549 FOOTHILL BLVD Rancho Cucamonga Walmart 608 LUTHER ROAD RED BLUFF Walmart 1515 DANA DR REDDING Walmart 1366 S RIVERSIDE AVE Rialto Walmart 1400 HILLTOP MALL RD RICHMOND Walmart 6250 VALLEY SPRINGS PKWY RIVERSIDE Walmart 5454 CROSSINGS Dr Rocklin Walmart 4625 REDWOOD DR ROHNERT PARK Walmart 1400 LEAD HILL BLVD ROSEVILLE Walmart 6051 FLORIN RD SACRAMENTO Walmart 5821 ANTELOPE RD SACRAMENTO Sam’s Club 8250 POWER INN RD SACRAMENTO Walmart 1800 N MAIN SALINAS Sam’s Club 1055 HARRIMAN PL SAN BERNARDINO Walmart 3382 MURPHY CANYON ROAD SAN DIEGO Walmart 575 SATURN BLVD SAN DIEGO Walmart 3412 COLLEGE AVE San Diego Walmart 1861 S SAN JACINTO AVE SAN JACINTO Walmart Neighborhood Market 4080 STEVENS CREEK BLVD SAN JOSE Walmart Neighborhood Market 1450 MONTEREY RD SAN JOSE Walmart 777 STORY RD SAN JOSE Walmart 15555 HESPERIAN BLVD SAN LEANDRO Walmart 732 CENTER DR San Marcos Walmart 2761 JENSEN AVE SANGER Walmart 26471 CARL BOYER Dr Santa Clarita Walmart 2220 S BRADLEY RD SANTA MARIA Walmart 4651 FIRESTONE BLVD SOUTH GATE Walmart Neighborhood Market 12840 BEACH BLVD STANTON Walmart Neighborhood Market 1189 E MARCH LN STOCKTON Walmart 10355 TRINITY PKWY Stockton Walmart 2900 MAIN ST SUSANVILLE Walmart 32225 TEMECULA PKWY Temecula Walmart Neighborhood Market 512 NORTH VENTU PARK ROAD THOUSAND OAKS Walmart 19503 NORMANDIE AVE TORRANCE Walmart 3010 W GRANT LINE RD Tracy Walmart 1110 E PROSPERITY AVE TULARE Walmart 2111 FULKERTH RD TURLOCK Walmart 1155 AIRPORT PARK BLVD UKIAH Walmart 30600 DYER ST UNION CITY Walmart 1501 HELEN POWER DR VACAVILLE Walmart Neighborhood Market 501 SERENO DR VALLEJO Walmart 1819 E NOBLE AVE VISALIA Walmart 1800 UNIVERSITY DR VISTA Walmart 401 N. CENTRAL AVENUE WASCO Walmart 755 RIVERPOINT CT WEST SACRAMENTO Walmart 470 N AIRPORT RD WILLOWS Walmart 1720 E MAIN ST WOODLAND Sam’s Club 900 N WALTON AVE YUBA CITY