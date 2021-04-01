Walmart, Sam’s Club to begin vaccinations at nearly 150 stores across California

Eligible Californians can now book an appointment to get vaccinated at 143 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations statewide, the stores announced Thursday.
The company said appointments were available as of Thursday evening and could be booked at the Walmart or Sam’s Club websites. See the bottom of this post for the full list of stores participating in California.
The stores are following California’s statewide vaccine eligibility guidelines, which means shots are currently being offered to everyone 50 and older, certain groups of essential workers and people with debilitating disabilities or illness. Everyone over 16 years old will become eligible April 15.
Those eligible do not have to be a Sam’s Club member to get vaccinated at one of the store’s locations. But both the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites require users to make an account before scheduling an appointment.
The company says it will “provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine,” and indicated appointments for a second dose with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be automatically scheduled.
The national retailer joins CVS, Rite Aid, Ralphs, Walgreens and Costco in offering COVID-19 shots in California. Visit Los Angeles County’s vaccine appointment portal for more details on locations offering the vaccine in the region.
List of participating stores, in alphabetical order by city
|Store type
|Address
|City
|Walmart
|7011 MAIN ST
|American Canyon
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|1120 S ANAHEIM BLVD
|ANAHEIM
|Walmart
|88 E ORANGETHORPE AVE
|ANAHEIM
|Walmart
|5000 RHONDA RD
|ANDERSON
|Walmart
|20251 HIGHWAY 18
|Apple Valley
|Walmart
|6225 COLONY ST
|BAKERSFIELD
|Walmart
|2601 FASHION PLACE
|BAKERSFIELD
|Walmart
|3250 BIG DALTON AVE
|BALDWIN PARK
|Walmart
|301 MONTARA RD
|BARSTOW
|Walmart
|1540 E 2ND ST
|BEAUMONT
|Walmart
|250 WILDCAT DR
|BRAWLEY
|Walmart
|2595 E IMPERIAL HWY
|BREA
|Walmart
|8450 LA PALMA AVE
|BUENA PARK
|Walmart
|1301 N VICTORY PL
|BURBANK
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|275 WEST VENTURA BLVD
|CAMARILLO
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|6005 MADISON AVE
|CARMICHAEL
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|20226 AVALON BLVD.
|CARSON
|Walmart
|1670 MITCHELL RD
|CERES
|Walmart
|3943 GRAND AVE
|Chino
|Walmart
|75 NORTH BROADWAY
|CHULA VISTA
|Walmart
|1150 BROADWAY
|CHULA VISTA
|Walmart
|1360 EASTLAKE PKWAY
|Chula Vista
|Walmart
|875 E H St
|Chula Vista
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|6197 SUNRISE BLVD
|CITRUS HEIGHTS
|Walmart
|17150 GALE AVE
|CITY OF INDUSTRY
|Walmart
|15960 DAM RD
|CLEARLAKE
|Walmart
|1185 HERNDON AVE
|Clovis
|Walmart
|2100 N LONG BEACH BLVD
|COMPTON
|Sam’s Club
|1225 CONCORD AVE
|CONCORD
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|1560 WEST SIXTH STREET
|CORONA
|Walmart
|1290 E ONTARIO AVE
|Corona
|Walmart
|900 E WASHINGTON BLVD
|CRESCENT CITY
|Walmart
|530 WOOLLOMES AVE
|DELANO
|Walmart
|9001 APOLLO WAY
|DOWNEY
|Walmart
|1600 MOUNTAIN AVE
|DUARTE
|Walmart
|605 FLETCHER PKWY
|EL CAJON
|Walmart
|2150 N WATERMAN AVE
|EL CENTRO
|Sam’s Club
|4901 SANTA ANITA AVE
|EL MONTE
|Walmart
|1330 GRAND AVE
|Escondido
|Walmart
|3300 BROADWAY BAYSHORE MALL
|EUREKA
|Walmart
|2701 N TEXAS ST
|FAIRFIELD
|Walmart
|17251 FOOTHILL BLVD
|Fontana
|Walmart
|40580 ALBRAE ST
|FREMONT
|Walmart
|5125 EAST KINGS CANYON RD
|FRESNO
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|3131 N CEDAR AVE
|FRESNO
|Walmart
|7065 N INGRAM AVE
|Fresno
|Walmart
|11822 GILBERT ST
|GARDEN GROVE
|Sam’s Club
|1399 W ARTESIA BLVD
|GARDENA
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|4080 DOUGLAS BLVD
|GRANITE BAY
|Walmart
|250 S 12TH AVE
|HANFORD
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|14441 INGLEWOOD AVE
|HAWTHORNE
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|859 W FLORIDA AVE
|HEMET
|Walmart
|10355 WICKLOW WAY
|JACKSON
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|8844 LIMONITE AVENUE
|JURUPA VALLEY
|Walmart
|14061 W WHITESBRIDGE AVE
|Kerman
|Walmart
|5500 GROSSMONT CENTER DR
|LA MESA
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|5420 LAPALMA AVE
|LA PALMA
|Walmart
|1731 E AVENUE J
|LANCASTER
|Walmart
|701 W CENTRAL AVE
|LOMPOC
|Walmart
|7250 CARSON BLVD
|LONG BEACH
|Walmart
|3705 E SOUTH ST
|Long Beach
|Walmart
|1977 W CLEVELAND AVE
|MADERA
|Walmart
|1131 N BEALE RD
|MARYSVILLE
|Walmart
|3055 LOUGHBOROUGH DR
|MERCED
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|1421 COFFEE RD
|MODESTO
|Walmart
|12721 MORENO BEACH DR
|MORENO VALLEY
|Walmart
|600 SHOWERS DR
|Mountain View
|Walmart
|681 LINCOLN AVE
|NAPA
|Walmart
|1200 HIGHLAND AVE
|NATIONAL CITY
|Walmart
|4675 WATT AVENUE
|NORTH HIGHLANDS
|Walmart
|705 COLLEGE BLVD
|OCEANSIDE
|Walmart
|2100 VISTA WAY
|OCEANSIDE
|Walmart
|3405 MARRON RD
|OCEANSIDE
|Walmart
|8961 GREENBACK LN
|ORANGEVALE
|Walmart
|465 CAL OAK RD
|OROVILLE
|Walmart
|2701 SAVIERS RD
|OXNARD
|Walmart
|2001 N ROSE AVE
|Oxnard
|Walmart
|34500 MONTEREY AVE
|PALM DESERT
|Walmart
|40130 10TH ST W
|PALMDALE
|Walmart
|37140 47Th St E
|Palmdale
|Walmart
|8333 VAN NUYS BLVD
|PANORAMA CITY
|Walmart
|14501 LAKEWOOD BLVD
|Paramount
|Walmart
|180 NIBLICK RD
|PASO ROBLES
|Walmart
|1800 N PERRIS BLVD
|PERRIS
|Walmart
|2203 LOVERIDGE RD
|PITTSBURG
|Walmart
|4300 MISSOURI FLAT RD
|PLACERVILLE
|Walmart
|4501 ROSEWOOD DR
|PLEASANTON
|Walmart
|1250 W HENDERSON AVE
|PORTERVILLE
|Walmart
|13425 COMMUNITY RD
|Poway
|Walmart
|12549 FOOTHILL BLVD
|Rancho Cucamonga
|Walmart
|608 LUTHER ROAD
|RED BLUFF
|Walmart
|1515 DANA DR
|REDDING
|Walmart
|1366 S RIVERSIDE AVE
|Rialto
|Walmart
|1400 HILLTOP MALL RD
|RICHMOND
|Walmart
|6250 VALLEY SPRINGS PKWY
|RIVERSIDE
|Walmart
|5454 CROSSINGS Dr
|Rocklin
|Walmart
|4625 REDWOOD DR
|ROHNERT PARK
|Walmart
|1400 LEAD HILL BLVD
|ROSEVILLE
|Walmart
|6051 FLORIN RD
|SACRAMENTO
|Walmart
|5821 ANTELOPE RD
|SACRAMENTO
|Sam’s Club
|8250 POWER INN RD
|SACRAMENTO
|Walmart
|1800 N MAIN
|SALINAS
|Sam’s Club
|1055 HARRIMAN PL
|SAN BERNARDINO
|Walmart
|3382 MURPHY CANYON ROAD
|SAN DIEGO
|Walmart
|575 SATURN BLVD
|SAN DIEGO
|Walmart
|3412 COLLEGE AVE
|San Diego
|Walmart
|1861 S SAN JACINTO AVE
|SAN JACINTO
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|4080 STEVENS CREEK BLVD
|SAN JOSE
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|1450 MONTEREY RD
|SAN JOSE
|Walmart
|777 STORY RD
|SAN JOSE
|Walmart
|15555 HESPERIAN BLVD
|SAN LEANDRO
|Walmart
|732 CENTER DR
|San Marcos
|Walmart
|2761 JENSEN AVE
|SANGER
|Walmart
|26471 CARL BOYER Dr
|Santa Clarita
|Walmart
|2220 S BRADLEY RD
|SANTA MARIA
|Walmart
|4651 FIRESTONE BLVD
|SOUTH GATE
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|12840 BEACH BLVD
|STANTON
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|1189 E MARCH LN
|STOCKTON
|Walmart
|10355 TRINITY PKWY
|Stockton
|Walmart
|2900 MAIN ST
|SUSANVILLE
|Walmart
|32225 TEMECULA PKWY
|Temecula
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|512 NORTH VENTU PARK ROAD
|THOUSAND OAKS
|Walmart
|19503 NORMANDIE AVE
|TORRANCE
|Walmart
|3010 W GRANT LINE RD
|Tracy
|Walmart
|1110 E PROSPERITY AVE
|TULARE
|Walmart
|2111 FULKERTH RD
|TURLOCK
|Walmart
|1155 AIRPORT PARK BLVD
|UKIAH
|Walmart
|30600 DYER ST
|UNION CITY
|Walmart
|1501 HELEN POWER DR
|VACAVILLE
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|501 SERENO DR
|VALLEJO
|Walmart
|1819 E NOBLE AVE
|VISALIA
|Walmart
|1800 UNIVERSITY DR
|VISTA
|Walmart
|401 N. CENTRAL AVENUE
|WASCO
|Walmart
|755 RIVERPOINT CT
|WEST SACRAMENTO
|Walmart
|470 N AIRPORT RD
|WILLOWS
|Walmart
|1720 E MAIN ST
|WOODLAND
|Sam’s Club
|900 N WALTON AVE
|YUBA CITY