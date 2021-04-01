Walmart, Sam’s Club to begin vaccinations at nearly 150 stores across California

California

Shoppers walk around a COVID-19 vaccine check in area inside a Walmart in San Antonio, Texas, on March 29, 2021. (Sergio Flores / Getty Images)

Eligible Californians can now book an appointment to get vaccinated at 143 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations statewide, the stores announced Thursday.

The company said appointments were available as of Thursday evening and could be booked at the Walmart or Sam’s Club websites. See the bottom of this post for the full list of stores participating in California.

The stores are following California’s statewide vaccine eligibility guidelines, which means shots are currently being offered to everyone 50 and older, certain groups of essential workers and people with debilitating disabilities or illness. Everyone over 16 years old will become eligible April 15.

Those eligible do not have to be a Sam’s Club member to get vaccinated at one of the store’s locations. But both the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites require users to make an account before scheduling an appointment.

The company says it will “provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine,” and indicated appointments for a second dose with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be automatically scheduled.

The national retailer joins CVS, Rite Aid, Ralphs, Walgreens and Costco in offering COVID-19 shots in California. Visit Los Angeles County’s vaccine appointment portal for more details on locations offering the vaccine in the region.

List of participating stores, in alphabetical order by city

Store typeAddressCity
Walmart   7011 MAIN STAmerican Canyon
Walmart  Neighborhood Market1120 S ANAHEIM BLVDANAHEIM
Walmart  88 E ORANGETHORPE AVEANAHEIM
Walmart   5000 RHONDA RDANDERSON
  Walmart  20251 HIGHWAY 18Apple Valley
  Walmart  6225 COLONY STBAKERSFIELD
  Walmart  2601 FASHION PLACEBAKERSFIELD
  Walmart  3250 BIG DALTON AVEBALDWIN PARK
  Walmart  301 MONTARA RDBARSTOW
  Walmart  1540 E 2ND STBEAUMONT
  Walmart  250 WILDCAT DRBRAWLEY
  Walmart  2595 E IMPERIAL HWYBREA
  Walmart  8450 LA PALMA AVEBUENA PARK
Walmart   1301 N VICTORY PLBURBANK
Walmart  Neighborhood Market275 WEST VENTURA BLVDCAMARILLO
Walmart  Neighborhood Market6005 MADISON AVECARMICHAEL
Walmart  Neighborhood Market20226 AVALON BLVD.CARSON
  Walmart  1670 MITCHELL RDCERES
  Walmart  3943 GRAND AVEChino
  Walmart  75 NORTH BROADWAYCHULA VISTA
  Walmart  1150 BROADWAYCHULA VISTA
  Walmart  1360 EASTLAKE PKWAYChula Vista
  Walmart  875 E H StChula Vista
Walmart  Neighborhood Market6197 SUNRISE BLVDCITRUS HEIGHTS
  Walmart  17150 GALE AVECITY OF INDUSTRY
  Walmart  15960 DAM RDCLEARLAKE
  Walmart  1185 HERNDON AVEClovis
  Walmart  2100 N LONG BEACH BLVDCOMPTON
Sam’s Club1225 CONCORD AVECONCORD
Walmart  Neighborhood Market1560 WEST SIXTH STREETCORONA
  Walmart  1290 E ONTARIO AVECorona
Walmart   900 E WASHINGTON BLVDCRESCENT CITY
  Walmart  530 WOOLLOMES AVEDELANO
  Walmart  9001 APOLLO WAYDOWNEY
  Walmart  1600 MOUNTAIN AVEDUARTE
  Walmart  605 FLETCHER PKWYEL CAJON
  Walmart  2150 N WATERMAN AVEEL CENTRO
Sam’s Club4901 SANTA ANITA AVEEL MONTE
  Walmart  1330 GRAND AVEEscondido
  Walmart  3300 BROADWAY BAYSHORE MALLEUREKA
  Walmart  2701 N TEXAS STFAIRFIELD
  Walmart  17251 FOOTHILL BLVDFontana
  Walmart  40580 ALBRAE STFREMONT
  Walmart  5125 EAST KINGS CANYON RDFRESNO
Walmart  Neighborhood Market3131 N CEDAR AVEFRESNO
Walmart   7065 N INGRAM AVEFresno
  Walmart  11822 GILBERT STGARDEN GROVE
Sam’s Club1399 W ARTESIA BLVDGARDENA
Walmart  Neighborhood Market4080 DOUGLAS BLVDGRANITE BAY
Walmart   250 S 12TH AVEHANFORD
Walmart  Neighborhood Market14441 INGLEWOOD AVEHAWTHORNE
Walmart Neighborhood Market859 W FLORIDA AVEHEMET
  Walmart  10355 WICKLOW WAYJACKSON
Walmart Neighborhood Market8844 LIMONITE AVENUEJURUPA VALLEY
  Walmart14061 W WHITESBRIDGE AVEKerman
  Walmart5500 GROSSMONT CENTER DRLA MESA
Walmart Neighborhood Market5420 LAPALMA AVELA PALMA
  Walmart1731 E AVENUE JLANCASTER
  Walmart701 W CENTRAL AVELOMPOC
  Walmart7250 CARSON BLVDLONG BEACH
  Walmart3705 E SOUTH STLong Beach
  Walmart1977 W CLEVELAND AVEMADERA
  Walmart1131 N BEALE RDMARYSVILLE
  Walmart3055 LOUGHBOROUGH DRMERCED
Walmart Neighborhood Market1421 COFFEE RDMODESTO
Walmart12721 MORENO BEACH DRMORENO VALLEY
  Walmart600 SHOWERS DRMountain View
  Walmart681 LINCOLN AVENAPA
  Walmart1200 HIGHLAND AVENATIONAL CITY
  Walmart4675 WATT AVENUENORTH HIGHLANDS
  Walmart705 COLLEGE BLVDOCEANSIDE
  Walmart2100 VISTA WAYOCEANSIDE
  Walmart3405 MARRON RDOCEANSIDE
  Walmart8961 GREENBACK LNORANGEVALE
  Walmart465 CAL OAK RDOROVILLE
  Walmart2701 SAVIERS RDOXNARD
  Walmart2001 N ROSE AVEOxnard
  Walmart34500 MONTEREY AVEPALM DESERT
  Walmart40130 10TH ST WPALMDALE
Walmart37140 47Th St EPalmdale
  Walmart8333 VAN NUYS BLVDPANORAMA CITY
  Walmart14501 LAKEWOOD BLVDParamount
  Walmart180 NIBLICK RDPASO ROBLES
  Walmart1800 N PERRIS BLVDPERRIS
  Walmart2203 LOVERIDGE RDPITTSBURG
Walmart4300 MISSOURI FLAT RDPLACERVILLE
  Walmart4501 ROSEWOOD DRPLEASANTON
  Walmart1250 W HENDERSON AVEPORTERVILLE
  Walmart13425 COMMUNITY RDPoway
  Walmart12549 FOOTHILL BLVDRancho Cucamonga
  Walmart608 LUTHER ROADRED BLUFF
  Walmart1515 DANA DRREDDING
  Walmart1366 S RIVERSIDE AVERialto
  Walmart1400 HILLTOP MALL RDRICHMOND
  Walmart6250 VALLEY SPRINGS PKWYRIVERSIDE
  Walmart5454 CROSSINGS DrRocklin
Walmart4625 REDWOOD DRROHNERT PARK
  Walmart1400 LEAD HILL BLVDROSEVILLE
  Walmart6051 FLORIN RDSACRAMENTO
  Walmart5821 ANTELOPE RDSACRAMENTO
Sam’s Club8250 POWER INN RDSACRAMENTO
  Walmart1800 N MAINSALINAS
Sam’s Club1055 HARRIMAN PLSAN BERNARDINO
  Walmart3382 MURPHY CANYON ROADSAN DIEGO
  Walmart575 SATURN BLVDSAN DIEGO
  Walmart3412 COLLEGE AVESan Diego
  Walmart1861 S SAN JACINTO AVESAN JACINTO
Walmart Neighborhood Market4080 STEVENS CREEK BLVDSAN JOSE
Walmart Neighborhood Market1450 MONTEREY RDSAN JOSE
Walmart777 STORY RDSAN JOSE
  Walmart15555 HESPERIAN BLVDSAN LEANDRO
  Walmart732 CENTER DRSan Marcos
  Walmart2761 JENSEN AVESANGER
Walmart26471 CARL BOYER DrSanta Clarita
  Walmart2220 S BRADLEY RDSANTA MARIA
  Walmart4651 FIRESTONE BLVDSOUTH GATE
Walmart Neighborhood Market12840 BEACH BLVDSTANTON
Walmart Neighborhood Market1189 E MARCH LNSTOCKTON
Walmart10355 TRINITY PKWYStockton
  Walmart2900 MAIN STSUSANVILLE
  Walmart32225 TEMECULA PKWYTemecula
Walmart Neighborhood Market512 NORTH VENTU PARK ROADTHOUSAND OAKS
Walmart19503 NORMANDIE AVETORRANCE
Walmart3010 W GRANT LINE RDTracy
  Walmart1110 E PROSPERITY AVETULARE
  Walmart2111 FULKERTH RDTURLOCK
  Walmart1155 AIRPORT PARK BLVDUKIAH
  Walmart30600 DYER STUNION CITY
  Walmart1501 HELEN POWER DRVACAVILLE
Walmart Neighborhood Market501 SERENO DRVALLEJO
  Walmart1819 E NOBLE AVEVISALIA
  Walmart1800 UNIVERSITY DRVISTA
  Walmart401 N. CENTRAL AVENUEWASCO
  Walmart755 RIVERPOINT CTWEST SACRAMENTO
Walmart470 N AIRPORT RDWILLOWS
  Walmart1720 E MAIN STWOODLAND
Sam’s Club900 N WALTON AVEYUBA CITY

