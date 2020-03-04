Washington state nursing home has become epicenter for coronavirus outbreak in U.S.

Relatives of residents at the Life Care Center are living with mounting “anger and fear and frustration” after the coronavirus was blamed for five deaths at the Washington state nursing home, a family member told CNN.

Pat Herrick’s mother has lived at the facility in the Seattle suburbs for seven years. Its now the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Five deaths have been tied to the Kirkland facility, according to the King County government, and friends and family of its 108 patients have been barred from visiting.

Healthcare workers transport a patient on a stretcher into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland on February 29, 2020 in Kirkland, Washington. (David Ryder/Getty Images)

More than 50 residents and staff will be tested after experiencing symptoms, said Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, health officer for Seattle and King County.

The state of Washington has seen a surge in coronavirus cases, with 27 confirmed and presumptive positive cases and nine fatalities. There are 126 cases of novel coronavirus in the US.

“Current residents and associates continue to be monitored closely, specifically for an elevated temperature, cough and/or shortness of breath,” the nursing home said in a statement Monday.

Herrick feels she has been left in the dark.

Some family members of patients are on a private email chain to share their concerns, Herrick said. And though she gets daily emails from the facility, she says she doesn’t understand why they aren’t testing all of the patients for the coronavirus.

“Why aren’t they testing our families? That’s the big one,” she said. “And also, having been there with our families, are we at risk?”

Herrick has had a cold and a sore throat and decided against going to work on Tuesday, she said.

Investigation at the center

An investigation into Life Care Center was launched after a resident and a health care worker tested positive for coronavirus, Duchin said. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has sent 20 people to help out with the investigation, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said.

“Unfortunately, we are now starting to find more cases in Washington state that appear to have been acquired locally, and we know the virus is spreading in some communities,” said Dr. John Wiesman, the state’s secretary of health.

It’s not clear how the virus reached the center, but the first reported case of coronavirus in the US was a man from nearby Snohomish County.

Officials at Life Care Center, which operates more than 200 facilities in 28 states, are monitoring residents and workers closely, Executive Director Ellie Basham said in a statement.

King County will buy a motel and put recovering patients in isolation there, the county said in a news release.

Anyone who wants to be tested should be able to

Bonnie Holstad also wants to know why her husband isn’t being tested, especially since Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that anyone who wants to be tested should be able, she told CNN.

But in her back and forth with the center, she says she is getting “excuses” that they can’t test him until they get guidelines directly through official channels on what to do.

On Sunday, Holstad was holding a sign outside the facility, asking for an update on her husband, a Parkinson’s disease and dementia patient who she says has a cough. She said that no one at the facility was answering the phone.

CNN has reached out to Life Care Center about Holstad’s husband but did not receive a response.

Amir Medawar told CNN affiliate KIRO that even when a nurse at Evergreen hospital agreed that she should be transported immediately for testing, he had to argue with the staff to get his mother there.

“Here we’re in ground zero and I had to pull teeth to get her tested,” Medawarsaid Tuesday. His mother is still waiting for results at Evergreen Hospital, the station reported.