‘We’re running on thin margins’: Napa County pauses COVID-19 vaccine rollout to save 2nd doses

UCLA physician Russell Johnson gets an injection of the COVID-19 vaccine at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Dec. 16, 2020 in Westwood, California. ( Brian van der Brug-Pool/Getty Images)

Napa County residents who have already received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine may have to wait a little longer than anticipated to receive their second shot because the county is running out, according to health officials.

Front-line healthcare workers and people 75 and older will still be prioritized to receive the second dose of vaccine on time, said Dr. Karen Relucio, the county’s public health officer. But others who are eligible for the vaccine may have to wait two more weeks for their second shots.

First-dose clinics have been paused as the county catches up on giving second doses, Relucio said.

“Although it’s amazing that the vaccine is here now, we just don’t have enough of it,” Relucio said. “Supplies are unpredictable. We’re running on thin margins.”

