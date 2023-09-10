Sunday, Sept. 10 is Grandparents Day, and when it comes to nicknames that children develop for their grandparents, a new survey by Preply found that popularity varies widely by state.

One grandchild’s beloved “Nana” in Nevada may have been referred to as “Bubbe” if they lived in New Jersey, for instance. When it comes to the overall most popular nicknames, excluding just “Grandma” and “Grandpa,” the survey found that “Nana” and “Papa” dominate.

The most popular nicknames for “Grandma.” (Preply)

The most popular nicknames for “Grandpa.” (Preply)

When it comes to affectionate terms for grandmothers, “Nana” was the most popular in 12 states, followed by a three-way tie for second by “Grammy, “Granny” and Gran. “Abuela,” was tied with “Grandmother” and “Mamaw” for third place.

When it comes to grandfathers, “Papa” was tops in 13 states, followed by “Granddad” and “Pop-pop.”

California’s most popular nicknames for grandparents are “Abuelo” and “Abuela,” Spanish for “Grandfather” and “Grandmother” respectively, which reflects the large Spanish-speaking population throughout the state.

The August survey of 1,500 Americans across all 50 states also found that a whopping 44% said their maternal grandmother was their favorite, followed by their paternal grandmother at 23%. Fifteen percent said it was their maternal grandfather, followed by 11% for their paternal grandfather and another 7% who chose “other.”

The history of National Grandparents’ Day dates back to 1978, when President Jimmy Carter signed legislation making the first Sunday after Labor Day a holiday to honor Nana and Papa (in some states, of course).

Find more information about the survey’s results and methodology here.