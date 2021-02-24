What the road map for reopening California looks like following a winter COVID-19 surge

Petria Seymour walks her dogs Tayto and Volpe in Playa Del Rey in this undated photo. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California is beginning to reopen as the winter surge of COVID-19 continues to decline.

But it’s going to be a methodical process, guided by changes in geographic areas and involving a slow return of various activities, venues and businesses.

California is recording about 7,000 new coronavirus cases a day now, down from 45,000 a day six weeks ago. The number of COVID-19 patients in California’s hospitals on Sunday was 6,569, down from a high of 21,936 recorded on Jan. 6.

The number of people in intensive care units statewide was 1,933 on Sunday, down 60% from its peak of 4,868 on Jan. 10 and at its lowest number since Dec. 1.

