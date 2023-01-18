Universal Studios Hollywood is giving fans more details about its “Power-Up” bands, a wristband that brings Super Nintendo World’s interactive areas to life, ahead of the land’s grand opening.

The bands, which can be synced to the Universal Studios app, have multiple uses, including the ability to collect and store digital coins and keys, a news release said.

To collect the coins, guests can punch the “?” blocks to collect the digital currency, similar to what Mario does in video games.

The band can also be used on the new Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride. By tapping on the ride vehicle’s steering wheel, park visitors can keep track of how many coins they have collected and compare their ranking to friends, family members, and other park visitors in the land when the band is connected to the theme park app.

“The Power-Up band will enable guests to enjoy Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge over and over again in an attempt to beat their best scores,” a news release said.

The band also unlocks hidden experiences throughout the land.

While having a wristband can enhance a guest’s visit to Super Nintendo World, having one isn’t required to visit the land.

“If you come in and don’t have a power band, and you don’t really understand it, you can still engage with the interactives, ride on the Mario Kart ride and understand what your score is,” Jon Corfino, the vice president of Universal Creative, told KTLA.

For guests interested in purchasing a band, they are available in six different character designs, such as Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. They can be bought within the land at various locations throughout the theme park.

Super Nintendo World will open on Feb. 17.

Universal Studios annual pass members will be able to visit the area prior to its grand opening.