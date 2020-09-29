When will I receive my mail-in ballot in California?

Mail-in ballots are placed in bins to be processed after arriving at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters in Sacramento on Oct. 22, 2018. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

Vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 3 election are expected to be mailed out to every registered voter in California at the beginning of October.

The ballots are due to be mailed by Oct. 5, and possibly sooner, depending on which county you’re registered in. Ballots for those in the military or who live overseas are sent out 45 days before the election.

This year, you won’t need to request a ballot be mailed to you. All registered voters will receive one under an executive order signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in May.

County elections offices are responsible for sending the ballots out. Click here for information on how to contact your local office.

Vote-by-mail ballots will be sent out to every active, registered voter no later than October 5 & safe in-person voting options will be available in every county. Sign up to track your ballot: https://t.co/3zQeYmt5Ut #VoteSafeCA #VoteCalifornia pic.twitter.com/bUYuAc09Tt — CA SOS Vote (@CASOSvote) September 25, 2020

This year, registered voters can track when their ballot is mailed, received and counted. Voters who register at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov can sign up for email, text or phone call updates on their ballot’s status.

Between Sept. 24 and Oct. 24, county officials are also expected to send out voter information guides to anyone registered at least 29 days before the election.

The deadline to pre-register to vote is Oct. 19, but you can also complete same-day registration at any vote center on Election Day or when voting early.

Make sure your registration is up-to-date and that you have a #PlanToVote. If you have moved since the last election, you need to register to vote at your new address. You can verify your registration status easily, online at https://t.co/icP68cBEwm #VoteSafeCA #VoteCalifornia pic.twitter.com/k19mHgzl35 — CA SOS Vote (@CASOSvote) September 28, 2020

In Orange County, the registrar’s office on Monday said voters would soon be getting a postcard notifying them their ballot is on the way and providing details on how to vote.

Our first mailing of 1.7 million large postcards will be sent to every registered OC voter on 10/1. Here they are in final stages of printing – full details for voters on their voting options! #ocvote2020 #ocvotecenters2020 #protect2020 pic.twitter.com/e48eA39HPZ — OC Registrar (@OCRegistrar) September 28, 2020