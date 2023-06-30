Colorful fireworks will fill this sky during the upcoming holiday weekend and into the workweek for Independence Day.

While environmental regulations have caused some to cancel their fireworks shows, others are scheduled to go as planned.

Here is a roundup of a few fireworks shows happening across Southern California

Long Beach

The city of Long Beach will host a free fireworks show at Queensway Bay in downtown Long Beach. Guests can view the fireworks display along the waterfront beginning at 9 p.m. Harbor Breeze Cruises is also offering a ticketed viewing experience of the show.

More information about the fireworks show can be found here.

Huntington Beach

The Orange County-based city will host a ticketed fireworks experience at the Huntington Beach Pier. Tickets for the show are $30 and can be purchased here.

Pasadena

AmericaFest at the Rose Bowl was replaced with the 2023 season opener soccer match between LAFC and L.A. Galaxy. The match was initially scheduled to be held on Feb. 25 but was rescheduled to July 4 due to inclement weather earlier in the year, according to the event website.

The Rose Bowl will still have a fireworks show but will only be available to those with a ticket to the game. Ticket prices for the game start at $35 and can be purchased here.

Marina del Ray

City officials urge anyone visiting Marina del Ray for its fireworks show to come as early as 1 p.m. to avoid traffic. The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. and last 20 minutes.

Hollywood

The Hollywood Bowl will host its annual fireworks show after a Beach Boys concert. The post-concert pyro show will happen after all three scheduled Beach Boys concerts, which begin on July 2. Ticket prices start at $38 and can be purchased here.