While fleeing wildfire, Northern California woman fights to free her imprisoned daughter — a trafficking survivor

Tracey Aldrich and her mother Deborah were forced out of their rural Northern California homes by fire last Tuesday, but that’s not their biggest concern.

At night, before she falls asleep, Tracey Aldrich loses control of her thoughts, and they turn to her daughter Keiana, she said. She wonders how badly she is hurt, or if she is in pain, or even aware that anyone cares.

Nearly three weeks ago, Keiana Aldrich, 25, an inmate at the California Institution for Women, allegedly slashed her neck and wrists with razor blades then swallowed two of them. No one on the outside has spoken to her since and prison officials have denied her attorney a phone call.

Tuesday, prison officials declined to comment on Keiana Aldrich’s condition or why communication with her has been cut off.

This is about Keiana Aldrich, convicted at 17 and given 10 years in prison for crimes related to being a sex trafficking victim. She is applying for clemency, but at the same time, her mom and grandma were just forced out of their homes by fire. https://t.co/dCMVRgbeWr — Anita Chabria (@anitachabria) September 16, 2020