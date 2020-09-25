White supremacist killed in shootout with San Luis Obispo County deputies was making illegal guns: Officials

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office released a booking photo of the suspect, Christopher Michael Straub, along with photos of weapons from suspect's car.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office released a booking photo of the suspect, Christopher Michael Straub, along with photos of weapons from suspect’s car.

Authorities say a white supremacist gang member was likely trying to get to a rifle in his car — or another of the eight firearms inside — when he died firing a handgun in a shootout with central California sheriff’s deputies.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson says Friday that 38-year-old Charles Michael Straub was killed in a shootout in Templeton, a town on California’s central coast.

A gang task force was working on a case against Straub for illegal gun manufacturing at the time of his death.

“Straub was a known member of a white supremacist gang and a criminal investigation had already been initiated by the Sheriff’s Gang Task Force when this incident occurred,” a sheriff’s news release stated.

Deputy Richard Lehnhoff is in stable condition after being struck by gunfire in the lower leg.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter