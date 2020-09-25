White supremacist killed in shootout with San Luis Obispo County deputy

Investigators gather near the shooting scene in which a man was killed by sheriff’s deputies after he shot and wounded a deputy in Templeton on Sept. 24, 2020. (Laura Dickinson / The Tribune via Associated Press)

A man killed by sheriff’s deputies after he shot and wounded a deputy in central California has been identified as a convicted felon and white supremacist gang member.

Officials say the man opened fire on deputies while hiding behind bushes after he ran from his vehicle in an unincorporated area just outside Templeton, about 5 miles south of Paso Robles.

San Luis Obispo County officials say the vehicle was spotted around 10:21 a.m. on a 101 Freeway frontage road by a deputy, who recognized it as belonging to a wanted felon. When the man pulled over, he fled on foot.

The suspect ran through vineyards to a cemetery, where he ambushed the deputies, firing multiple rounds from a handgun, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The injured deputy was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in the leg.

The suspect tried to flee after deputies returned fire, but deputies stopped him as he tried to return to his vehicle, officials said.

Authorities say they shot and killed the suspect, who remained armed.

His name was not immediately released, pending the notification of his next of kin.

However, the Sheriff’s Office said he is a convicted felon with an outstanding felony warrant, an extensive history of weapons charges and is a white supremacist gang member.