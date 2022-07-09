A bipartisan show of support for car cruising in California was passed in the State Assembly last month. It’s part of a push to officials and law enforcement to encourage the automotive activity.

ACR 176 was first introduced in April by Assemblymember Luz Rivas and was passed by the State Assembly in June. The resolution text says it is to “celebrate the history and culture of cruising.”

As with many items presented to the State Assembly, this resolution explains the context of cruising (“the custom of leisurely driving on urban boulevards in dropped and dolled-up vehicles”) and details why it is important to protect (“car clubs are often engaged with their communities”).

The resolution cites the more famous cruising locations in the state, including areas of Los Angeles, Sacramento, Oakland, and San Francisco. It aims to ensure that officials and law enforcement “work with local car clubs to conduct safe cruising events.”

The resolution also includes a reference to the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, suggesting that younger motorists are encouraged into the cruising scene by the exploits of Dominic Toretto and his family.

Support for ACR 176 grew substantially after it was introduced. The resolutions’ online history shows a change in the coauthors, now listing 73 state assembly members on the list from both Democratic and Republican parties.

On the coauthor list is Fresno-area Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula, who in a statement wrote that he is proud to be included.

“I deeply appreciate the history and culture of cruising, which is cherished and enjoyed by so many people including the Chicano community. Cruising is a point of pride for many of these classic car owners and fans, and this resolution encourages local officials and law enforcement to work together to conduct safe events.”

After ACR 176 passed in the State Assembly, its original author Assemblymember Luz Rivas wrote on Twitter that it will bring a “welcoming car enthusiast environment.”

The resolution must be approved by both the State Assembly and the State Senate before it can be official. Once approved by both, it is then filed with the secretary of state for it to take effect. It does not need to be signed by the governor.