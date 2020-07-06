Wildfire near Gilroy destroys 2 homes, chars 2,000 acres

Firefighter Daniel Abarado lights a backfire while working to contain the Crews Fire near Gilroy on July 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A wildfire near Gilroy has charred 2,000 acres, destroyed two homes and forced dozens of residents to evacuate, officials said Monday.

The Crews fire ignited about 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Canada Road and Highway 152, according to Pam Temmermand, a fire prevention specialist with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

As of 7:30 a.m., the blaze was 20% contained.

Temmermand said one minor injury had been reported, though it was not immediately clear whether that person was a firefighter or a civilian.

