Wildfire north of Fresno forces evacuation of campsite, community near Shaver Lake

A wildfire that broke out near Shaver Lake in the Sierra National Forest has prompted evacuation orders as authorities urged people seeking relief from the Labor Day weekend heat wave to stay away from the popular lake.

The Fresno County sheriff’s office urged people to cancel their plans to visit the lake 35 miles northeast of Fresno after announcing evacuation orders for a campsite and the Huntington Lake community.

Authorities also shut the main highway to the lake to only allow access for emergency responders and evacuees.

The fire broke out Friday evening and has spread to at least 500 acres with no containment.

@FresnoSheriff @FresnoCoFire @R5_Fire_News All of Huntington Lake is now under an evacuation order due to the fast spreading #CreekFire. This is in addition to existing evacuation orders for Camp Sierra & Big Creek. Visitors urged to leave now to avoid traffic jams on Hwy. 168. pic.twitter.com/nATk5nMSnm — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) September 5, 2020

#CreekFire Firefighters battling a wildfire on Camp Sierra Rd & Reddin Rd Northeast of Shaver Lake in Fresno County. Fire is 500 acres, evacuation orders issued to Camp Sierra and Big Creek. Unified Command with @Sierra_NF HWY 168 EB closed top of the 4 lane. @FresnoSheriff pic.twitter.com/D9Wp1qlbkS — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) September 5, 2020