Wildfire victims yet to receive funds after California got $1.3 billion in disaster relief

Linda Adrain, 80, is surrounded by her belongings in her 350-square-foot apartment in Santa Rosa. Her previous home in the Journey’s End mobile home park burned down in the Tubbs Fire in 2017. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

After her home in Santa Rosa, Calif., burned down in the Tubbs fire three years ago, Linda Adrain moved into a tiny apartment. She didn’t expect to stay long.

Adrain soon learned about plans for a complex for low-income senior citizens on the site of the fire-ravaged mobile home park where she had lived for a quarter-century. She quickly signed up for a two-bedroom apartment.

But before breaking ground, developers were relying on funding from a federal disaster relief package approved by Congress a few months after the fire. They’re still waiting for the money. And so Adrain is still waiting for her new home.

“It’s supposed to be a temporary place, and I’ve been here for three years,” said Adrain, 80. “There’s nowhere for me to go.”

