Wildfires force evacuations at UC Santa Cruz

A massive column of smoke rises above Highway 1 just north of the Santa Cruz County line as a section of the CZU August Lightning Complex burns above Waddell Beach, on Aug. 19, 2020, northwest of Santa Cruz, Calif. (Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP)

A raging and unpredictable complex of wildfires forced authorities Thursday to order the evacuation of UC Santa Cruz, one of the few times students and faculty at a top California learning institution have been forced to flee from flames.

State and local authorities ordered the campus to evacuate late in the day after previously warning that evacuations might be necessary.

Scotts Valley, a hub of Santa Cruz County’s tech industry, was also ordered to evacuate, with some residents heading down to the Santa Cruz boardwalk, a refuge from the blazes.

“All on-campus residents must evacuate now and be prepared to not return for at least two weeks,” UC Santa Cruz said in a tweet. “The evacuation center for UCSC is in Coconut Grove at the Boardwalk.”

