1,000-acre brush fire near Santa Barbara prompts evacuations, shuts down 101 Freeway

The Alisal fire broke out on Oct. 11, 2021, near Santa Barbara. (Los Padres National Forest)

A growing brush fire near Santa Barbara is prompting evacuations as gusty conditions drive flames through rough terrain that hasn’t burned in decades.

The Alisal fire broke out Monday and quickly grew to at least 50 to 100 acres, according to the Los Padres National Forest.

Shortly before 6 p.m., authorities were estimating the fire had grown to more than 1,000 acres, said Andrew Madsen, a spokesman for the National Forest.

Spreading flames, meanwhile, prompted officials to shut down the 101 Freeway between Pacific Coast Highway and Winchester Canyon/Cathedral Oaks Road, around 5:30 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

