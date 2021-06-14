Casitas Fire burns more than 150 acres near Lake Casitas in Ojai Valley

A fire was burning more than 150 acres near Lake Casitas in Ojai Valley on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The blazed, dubbed Casitas Fire, was burning in an area with sporadic homes and livestock, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Evacuations were ordered for about 10 homes in the area.

Highway 150 at the Santa Barbara County line was closed off and only local residents with identification were allowed through, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The blaze was burning amid an extended heat wave in Southern California. An excessive heat warning was in place for Los Angeles and Ventura counties from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 9 p.m. Friday.

