Crews battle Chaparral Fire near Cleveland National Forest amid high heat

The Chapparal Fire can be seen burning near the edge of the Cleveland National Forest on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Cleveland National Forest)

Crews are battling a wildfire that broke out at the edge of the Cleveland National Forest near the community of La Cresta on Saturday, authorities said.

The fire, dubbed the Chaparral Fire, was reported just after 12:30 p.m. near Tenaja Road and Cleveland Forest Road.

The fire has burned between 20 and 25 acres, according to Cal Fire. The area is near the Tenaja Falls trailhead paved parking lot.

The blaze sent huge plumes of thick smoke into the air and shrouded the region, which can be seen from northeast of San Diego County.

At least 150 firefighters were battling the fire on the ground and by air.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

