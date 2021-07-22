Dixie Fire is 2nd in California to reach megafire status this year

Smoke rises from the Dixie Fire burning along Highway 70 in Plumas National Forest, Calif., on Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The Dixie fire burning in Butte and Plumas counties mushroomed to more than 100,000 acres Thursday, becoming the second California blaze this year to surpass the megafire milestone.

The aggressive fire has now destroyed at least eight structures, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said, and at least 1,500 more are threatened as it continues its slow crawl east toward Lake Almanor.

The fire was at 103,910 acres and 17% containment Thursday morning, Cal Fire said.

It is the second megafire in the state this year. Days ago, the 105,000-acre Sugar fire in Butte County garnered the designation, for a fire surpassing 100,000 acres.

