Fire crews continue battling nearly 400-acre Route Fire near Castaic ahead of rising temperatures

Firefighters worked through the night extinguishing hot spots and battling flames of a brush fire that has burned nearly 400 acres near Castaic and prompted the complete closure of the 5 Freeway Saturday evening.

The blaze, dubbed the Route Fire, erupted just before 4 p.m. Saturday near the 5 Freeway and Templin Highway and has burned about 392 acres of brush and chaparral and was uncontained, according to the Angeles National Forest.

As of Saturday night, two firefighters have suffered injuries in battling the blaze, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Santa Clarita Valley Station said in a tweet.

Fire officials say an unknown number of structures are threatened, but no evacuation warnings are in effect as of early Sunday morning.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 12, 2021.