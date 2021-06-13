Major heat wave bringing fire danger, triple-digit temperatures to parts of SoCal this week

A major heat wave featuring record-high temperatures is expected to sweep over the Los Angeles area this week, with the highest temperatures forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Summer has definitely arrived,” said Rich Thompson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The first official day of summer is June 20.

The heat wave comes amid a lingering drought, increasing the risk of brush fires. It also comes as the region prepares to fully reopen from pandemic-related restrictions Tuesday, and as the city prepares to reopen some of its pools starting Monday.

“We’re getting our pools ready for summer!” city parks tweeted last week. The pools all remained closed last summer due to the pandemic.

